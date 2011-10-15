Best Fantasy Setting Sourcebooks: Composite Ranking
Using the ratings from RPGGeek, RPG.net, and Hahn Library this list includes the top ten fantasy campaign settings across the three sites. In contrast to the top-rated adventures, RPG.net has historically provided significantly more coverage than RPGGeek in this area, with multiple reviews and sometimes dozens of ratings for each item, but RPGGeek is slowly catching up. Hahn Library provides rating only for D&D products. To maintain focus, this list looks only at setting supplements without core rules.Recommend
Method: I weighted each rating by the average rating of the sourcebooks selected from each site, averaged the three (or two for non-D&D products) ratings together, and then scaled it so the top product would have a Composite Score of 10 out of 10.
Choosing a System: Most of these settings are associated with a fairly traditional RPG like D&D, but many believe the system that the setting was written for doesn't do it justice. In all cases, a go-to alternative is HeroQuest, renowned for its ability to make settings come alive in play. If a system other than the setting's original or HeroQuest stands out as particularly interesting with that setting, I note it below.
